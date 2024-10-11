Will Israel attack Iran’s nuclear sites?

Israel is weighing up its response to Iran’s ballistic missile attacks.

Israel is expected to retaliate after Iran’s ballistic missile attacks earlier this month – and both sides have issued threats and warnings.

Israel has made it clear its response will be significant and Iran has promised to attack again.

The Israeli war cabinet has met to discuss its next move.

But what are the options? And how far will it go?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Mohammad Marandi – Professor of American studies at the University of Tehran

Gideon Levy – Columnist at Haaretz newspaper

Randa Slim – Director of the Conflict Resolution and Track II Dialogues Program at the Middle East Institute