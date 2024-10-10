What are the prospects for peace in Sudan?

Sudan’s army has launched an offensive to retake the capital, Khartoum, and surrounding areas from the Rapid Support Forces, a rival paramilitary.

The assault comes more than a year into the devastating war, which has caused one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises, the outbreak of disease and widespread displacement.

Yet there is no end in sight to the conflict, which has killed thousands of people.

Will the army defeat the paramilitary forces? And what lies ahead for Sudan and its people?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Sebastien Ponsford – humanitarian affairs manager for Doctors without Borders

Abdelkhalig Shaib – Sudanese lawyer who advises on Sudan’s constitution and politics

Hala Alkarib – regional director of the Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa