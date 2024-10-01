Can Israel root out Hezbollah?

Israeli military says it is carrying out a ground operation inside Lebanon.

Israel says its army has launched a ground operation in southern Lebanon to target Hezbollah.

It is the latest escalation after more than a week of air strikes across the country, which have killed hundreds of Lebanese civilians and Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

There are growing calls from Israel’s allies for it to negotiate a ceasefire with Hezbollah, including from United States President Joe Biden.

But Washington’s position is anything but clear. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has voiced support for the Israeli military’s goals in Lebanon.

So, what is the US’s strategy in the Middle East?

Does it want to push Israel towards a diplomatic solution? Or help it to weaken Hezbollah?

Presenter:

Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Michael Wahid Hanna – US programme director at the International Crisis Group

Ilan Baruch – chairperson of the Policy Working Group, an Israeli advocacy team focusing on policy issues based on the two-state solution

Andreas Krieg – associate professor at the School of Security Studies at King’s College London