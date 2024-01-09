Why has Pakistan scrapped a lifetime ban on convicts holding office?

In advance of elections, Pakistan’s Supreme Court lifts a ban on people with convictions holding political office.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has scrapped a lifetime ban on politicians with convictions holding office.

This is welcome news for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who can now run again, but not for jailed former leader Imran Khan.

So what is behind this ruling and why now?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Raoof Hasan – Central information secretary of Imran Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Muhammad Zubair Umar – Former Sindh province governor representing Nawaz Sharif’s political party, the Pakistan Muslim League

Mosharraf Zaidi – Founding partner of advisory services firm Tabadlab, and a former adviser to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs