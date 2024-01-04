Will Iran retaliate after the deadly bombings in Kerman?

Iran threatens retaliation after two blasts killed more than 80 people during commemorations for an assassinated general.

More than 80 people were killed in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman when two explosions went off during a crowded procession on Wednesday.

The attack happened during a ceremony marking four years since the United States assassinated one of Iran’s top generals, Qassem Soleimani.

The attack has added yet another layer of tension in a region already embroiled in Israel’s war on Gaza, and this week’s assassination of a Hamas commander in Lebanon.

So, is there a connection? And will the suspicions of different governments and armed groups escalate the violence?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Hassan Ahmadian – Professor of Middle East Studies at the University of Tehran

Ali Fathollah-Nejad – Founder and director of the Center for Middle East and Global Order

Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi – Research fellow at the Middle East Forum with special expertise on ISIL (ISIS)