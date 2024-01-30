What’s behind the renewed violence on South Sudan’s border with Sudan? 

More than 50 people were killed in the violence along the border between Sudan and South Sudan.

The disputed Abyei region along the border between Sudan and South Sudan is under curfew after attacks by a South Sudanese rebel group.

More than 50 people were killed in the violence, including women, children and UN peacekeepers.

The area has been volatile for many years, with inter-communal conflict and competing claims by the neighbours.

International peace efforts have essentially stalled since the conflict in Sudan began last year.

South Sudan gained its independence in 2011, but quickly plunged into war.

A peace deal was reached in 2018.

Will this latest violence threaten that agreement? And what’s the effect on the people?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Kennedy Mabongo – Country director for the aid agency Norwegian Refugee Council in South Sudan

Douglas Johnson – Scholar on Sudan and South Sudan who served on the Abyei Border Commission

Joshua Craze – Researcher on Sudan and South Sudan who’s been in contact with parties to the conflict in Abyei in the past few days