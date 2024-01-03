How will Hamas react to the killing of one of its top leaders?

Israel stands accused of killing Saleh al-Arouri by drone strike in Hezbollah’s stronghold in the Lebanese capital.

The assassination of Hamas’s deputy chief, Saleh al-Arouri, is being seen as a major blow against the group’s leadership.

The top commander was killed in Lebanon’s capital Beirut in a drone strike on Tuesday, raising the risk of fighting in the Israel-Gaza war escalating well beyond the Gaza Strip.

It could also signal a new approach to the war by Israel, even though Tel Aviv has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the strike.

Nearly three months into the war, al-Arouri’s killing will likely intensify hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

So, will they expand beyond existing conflict zones?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Maha Yahya – Director of the Carnegie Middle East Center

Mohammad Marandi – Professor at the University of Tehran

Sami Al-Arian – Director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs at Istanbul Zaim University