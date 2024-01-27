Will Israel obey the ruling of the UN’s top court?

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

The United Nation’s top court has ordered Israel to take measures to prevent genocide in Gaza and allow in humanitarian aid.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued the ruling on Friday in a case filed by South Africa.

Judges voted overwhelmingly in favour of six emergency measures that included asking Israel to punish those inciting genocide.

So, how will this ruling impact Israel’s war on Gaza? And how might other countries pressure Israel to comply?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Nimer Sultany – Reader in public law at SOAS, the University of London; and editor-in-chief of The Palestine Yearbook of International Law

Geoffrey Robertson – Human rights barrister and the founder of Doughty Street Chambers

Chris Gunness – Former spokesperson for UNRWA and founder of the Myanmar Accountability Project