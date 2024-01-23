Video Duration 28 minutes 00 seconds
How is the US presidential election shaping up?
Donald Trump is the favourite to become the Republican candidate and face Joe Biden in the presidential election.
Campaigning is under way for the United States presidential election, and a repeat contest is expected between President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump.
Biden is the oldest candidate in US history, and Trump is facing a series of criminal trials.
So who do American voters want in the White House?
And how might the world react?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Arshad Hasan – Democratic Party political strategist
Leslie Vinjamuri – Director of the US and Americas Programme, Chatham House
Trita Parsi – executive vice president at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft
Published On 23 Jan 2024