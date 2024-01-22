Can the EU develop a shared foreign policy?

The divisions between EU member states over Israel’s war on Gaza contrast with near unity on the Russia-Ukraine war.

European Union foreign ministers have met to discuss the Red Sea crisis, the Gaza war and Ukraine.

There’s unity on some issues – but sharp division on others.

Is it possible for the bloc of 27 states to have a shared or meaningful foreign policy?

Presenter:

Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Suzanne Lynch – chief Brussels correspondent, Politico

Julien Barnes-Dacey – director of the Middle East and North Africa programme of the European Council on Foreign Relations

Ben Aris – founder and editor-in-chief of bne IntelliNews, a business media company focusing on emerging markets