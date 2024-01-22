Video Duration 29 minutes 00 seconds
Can the EU develop a shared foreign policy?
The divisions between EU member states over Israel’s war on Gaza contrast with near unity on the Russia-Ukraine war.
European Union foreign ministers have met to discuss the Red Sea crisis, the Gaza war and Ukraine.
There’s unity on some issues – but sharp division on others.
Is it possible for the bloc of 27 states to have a shared or meaningful foreign policy?
Presenter:
Nastasya Tay
Guests:
Suzanne Lynch – chief Brussels correspondent, Politico
Julien Barnes-Dacey – director of the Middle East and North Africa programme of the European Council on Foreign Relations
Ben Aris – founder and editor-in-chief of bne IntelliNews, a business media company focusing on emerging markets
