Video Duration 27 minutes 30 seconds
How relevant is the Non-Aligned Movement?
As the organisation meets in Uganda, how big a role can its 120 member countries play on the global stage?
The Non-Aligned Movement was established almost 70 years ago during the Cold War era of bilateralism – far removed from the world we see now.
And how much influence do they have in creating a more multilateral system?
Presenter: Nastasya Tay
Guests:
Nicholas Sengoba – The Daily Monitor newspaper columnist
Endy Bayuni – Former editor, The Jakarta Post newspaper
Dima Al-Khatib – Director, United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation
Published On 21 Jan 2024