How relevant is the Non-Aligned Movement?

As the organisation meets in Uganda, how big a role can its 120 member countries play on the global stage?

The Non-Aligned Movement was established almost 70 years ago during the Cold War era of bilateralism – far removed from the world we see now.

And how much influence do they have in creating a more multilateral system?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Nicholas Sengoba – The Daily Monitor newspaper columnist

Endy Bayuni – Former editor, The Jakarta Post newspaper

Dima Al-Khatib – Director, United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation