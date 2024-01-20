Can international justice stop Israel?

There is growing pressure to hold Israel to account for its war on Gaza.

It has been more than three months since Israel launched its devastating war on Gaza. Nearly 25,000 Palestinians have now been killed, and tens of thousands more injured.

Many countries have rejected Israel’s actions – and South Africa has taken it to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing it of committing genocide.

Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, even became the subject of criminal complaints in Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Mexico and Chile have referred Israel to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

But will any of this make a difference?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Lara Elborno – International lawyer and human rights advocate who co-hosts the weekly podcast, The Palestine Pod

William Schabas – Professor of international law at Middlesex University in the United Kingdom

Jennifer Cassidy – Lecturer in diplomacy and international law at the University of Oxford and a former UN and EU diplomat