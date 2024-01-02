What does a ‘new phase’ in Israel’s war on Gaza entail?

Israel says it will withdraw some troops from the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israel has announced it will pull out some of its forces from Gaza, more than two months after it launched a ground invasion of the besieged Palestinian territory, a step that could potentially lead to a new phase in its war against Hamas.

The announcement appears to align with plans Israeli officials have previously stated for a low-intensity military campaign that could last for several months, focusing on remaining Hamas strongholds.

But with more than 20,000 Palestinians killed and hundreds of thousands displaced, there are growing questions about whether Israel will be able to fulfil its stated goal of toppling Hamas.

So what could the announcement mean for Israel, the Palestinians and Hamas fighters?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests

Andreas Krieg – Assistant professor at the Defence Studies Department at King’s College, London.

Diana Buttu – Former legal adviser to the Palestine Liberation Organisation.

Yossi Mekelberg – Associate fellow of the MENA Programme, Chatham House.