Video Duration 27 minutes 30 seconds
What’s behind North Korea’s shock change of policy towards the South?
Pyongyang announces it is scrapping its long-term aim of reunification with South Korea.
In a dramatic shift, North Korea is tearing up its goal of unification with South Korea, a policy that has been in place for decades.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also said his country does not want war – but will not avoid one either.
So what’s behind his surprise move?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Ji-Yeon Yuh – board member of Women Cross DMZ and professor at Northwestern University
Fyodor Tertitskiy – senior research fellow at the Institute for Korean Studies, Kookmin University
Einar Tangen – senior fellow at the Taihe Institute
Published On 17 Jan 2024