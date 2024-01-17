What’s behind North Korea’s shock change of policy towards the South?

Pyongyang announces it is scrapping its long-term aim of reunification with South Korea.

In a dramatic shift, North Korea is tearing up its goal of unification with South Korea, a policy that has been in place for decades.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also said his country does not want war – but will not avoid one either.

So what’s behind his surprise move?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Ji-Yeon Yuh – board member of Women Cross DMZ and professor at Northwestern University

Fyodor Tertitskiy – senior research fellow at the Institute for Korean Studies, Kookmin University

Einar Tangen – senior fellow at the Taihe Institute