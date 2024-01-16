What might be the consequences of Israeli violence in occupied West Bank?

Violence has surged in the occupied West Bank since Israel launched its assault on Gaza last year.

Last year was the worst on record for Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Attacks have intensified since the war on Gaza began.

West Bank Palestinians have also carried out several attacks on Israelis.

So where could all this violence lead?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Mustafa Barghouti – Secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative

Walid Habbas – Researcher at the Palestinian Forum for Israeli Studies (MADAR)

Bushra Khalidi – Policy lead for UK charity Oxfam in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel