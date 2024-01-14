How long can Israel’s war on Gaza continue?

One hundred days of relentless bombardment passes – with more killing of Palestinians.

For 100 days, Israel’s war on Gaza has gone on unabated – a massacre of Palestinians in full view of the world.

Israel has failed to meet its stated objectives and the bombardment continues.

So what will end the suffering? Or is the real goal the ethnic cleansing of Gaza?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Hanan Ashrawi – Palestinian political leader and a former member of the Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee

Dr Omar Abdel-Mannan – Paediatric neurologist and co-founder of @GazaMedicVoices

Gideon Levy – Columnist at the Haaretz newspaper and author of the book The Punishment of Gaza