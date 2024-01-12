Can South Africa’s court case against Israel end the war in Gaza?

South Africa says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza and its leaders are the main inciters.

The eyes of the world are on Israel as it stands accused of genocide in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague.

Israel is being forced to answer for its actions in Gaza, where its army has killed more than 23,500 Palestinians.

Most of Gaza’s population has been forced from their homes, and a blockade is depriving them of basic necessities like food and water.

The case was launched by South Africa – and it’s calling on the world court to issue a provisional order for Israel to halt its military campaign.

But did they make a convincing case? And will a decision by the ICJ make a difference?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Sanusha Naidu – Senior research Fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue

Wadie Said – Professor of law and Dean’s Faculty fellow at the University of Colorado School of Law

Nimer Sultany – Reader in public law at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London