Is Israel committing genocide in Gaza?

South Africa launches a legal battle against Israel at the top court of the United Nations.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and forced most others from their homes.

Now, it is going to have to answer to charges of genocide in a court of law.

South Africa is launching a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) – the United Nations’ highest legal body.

While a final ruling could be years away, the ICJ could make a provisional order for Israel to end its campaign in a matter of weeks.

So how significant would that be? And will it help bring an end to the conflict?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Ahmed Abofoul – an international lawyer and legal researcher at Al-Haq, a leading Palestinian human rights organisation

Chris Gunness – a former spokesman for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)

Adama Dieng – a former UN special adviser on the prevention of genocide and a special adviser to the Office of the Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court