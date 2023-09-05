Do Africans have the means to achieve green development?

The first Africa Climate Summit will address how to tackle the continent’s climate change challenges.

African nations are demanding climate justice.

Their continent suffers the most from a warming planet, and they want wealthy nations to help with the cost.

That is why leaders have been gathering in Kenya for a first-of-its-kind summit on climate change.

They want to unite in a single voice to strengthen their position on the global stage.

But although African countries are ambitious about green development, can they go it alone?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Serah Makka-Ugbabe – Africa executive director for the ONE Campaign

Donald Ikenna Ofoegbu – programme manager of sustainable Nigeria programmes with the Heinrich Boell Foundation, an Africa policy think-tank

Maurice Onyango – regional head of disaster risk management for Plan International