Can a court force governments to act on climate change?

A group of young activists is suing dozens of governments in Europe and beyond.

A historic climate case has begun at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

Young activists are taking on powerful governments over their alleged inaction against climate change.

The court’s rulings are legally binding for member countries.

The legal route seems to be increasingly favoured by activists to hold leaders to account.

And young people are increasingly at the forefront of climate change activism.

Could an approach based on child rights be the way forward in tackling global warming?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Catherine Gamper – Climate change adaptation specialist at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

Ashfaq Khalfan – Director of climate justice at Oxfam America