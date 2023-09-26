Video Duration 28 minutes 00 seconds
What is the political impact of the increase in migrants at US border?
After tough and sometimes life-threatening journeys, thousands of asylum seekers are crossing into the US every day.
Despite the obstacles and barriers, the influx is growing.
Immigration divides American politics and will be a central issue in next year’s presidential election.
So why is it so divisive – and what is the solution?
Presenter: Laura Kyle
Guests:
Niambi Carter – Associate Professor at the School of Public Policy and the University of Maryland and specialist on race and ethnic politics
Rebekah Wolf – Policy Counsel for the Immigration Justice Campaign at the American Immigration Council
John Feehery – Partner at EFP Advocacy, Republican political communications strategist and columnist for The Hill
Published On 26 Sep 2023