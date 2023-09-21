Will Azerbaijan take full control of Nagorno-Karabakh?

Armenian separatists in the region agree to disarm after a quick assault by Baku.

In only 24 hours of fighting, Azerbaijan has changed the facts on the ground in Nagorno-Karabakh.

A new ceasefire with ethnic Armenian groups appears to put the country’s forces in full control of the region.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have battled over the enclave for decades.

But this time, Armenia kept out of the fighting – leaving ethnic Armenian groups in the region to fend for themselves.

In the coming months, the future of those groups will be decided along with their integration into the Azerbaijani state.

So is this the end of this decades-long conflict?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Esmira Jafarova – board member of the Center of Analysis of International Relations, and a former Azerbaijan diplomat and adviser to the Minister of Energy

Arsen Kharatyan – editor-in-chief of the Armenian-Georgian media platform Aliq Media, and the former foreign policy adviser to Armenia’s prime minister

Matthew Bryza – former US mediator to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and the former US ambassador to Azerbaijan