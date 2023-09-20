Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accuses New Delhi of triggering tension between the two countries.

The killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Colombia has opened up a diplomatic rift between India and Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says India may have been involved – a charge New Delhi is calling “absurd”.

Both sides have expelled each other’s diplomats and cooperation on trade and defence could be in jeopardy.

So can this tension be contained?

And what does this tell us about the plight of religious minorities in India?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Garry Keller – Vice president at StrategyCorp, a government relations and geopolitical advisory, and former chief of staff to the Canadian foreign minister

Steve Hewitt – Associate professor at the University of Birmingham.

Brahma Chellaney – Professor of strategic studies at the Centre for Policy Research and former adviser to India’s National Security Council.