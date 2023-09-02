Video Duration 27 minutes 45 seconds
How is France and Niger’s standoff likely to end?
Tensions rising as French President Emmanual Macron refuses to recognise coup.
Niger’s coup leaders and France are in a standoff.
Niger’s military wants to cut ties with the former colonial power.
President Emmanuel Macron refuses to recognise their takeover.
So how might this end?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Nicolas Normand, a former French ambassador to Mali, Senegal and Republic of Congo
Kabir Adamu, managing director at Beacon Consulting risk management and security consultancy
Leonard Mbulle-Nziege, researcher at the Institute for Democracy, Citizenship and Public Policy in Africa at the University of Cape Town
Published On 2 Sep 2023