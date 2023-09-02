How is France and Niger’s standoff likely to end?

Tensions rising as French President Emmanual Macron refuses to recognise coup.

Niger’s coup leaders and France are in a standoff.

Niger’s military wants to cut ties with the former colonial power.

President Emmanuel Macron refuses to recognise their takeover.

So how might this end?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Nicolas Normand, a former French ambassador to Mali, Senegal and Republic of Congo

Kabir Adamu, managing director at Beacon Consulting risk management and security consultancy

Leonard Mbulle-Nziege, researcher at the Institute for Democracy, Citizenship and Public Policy in Africa at the University of Cape Town