How significant is the US-Iran prisoner swap deal?

Captives have been exchanged by both sides and $6bn of frozen Iranian funds released.

A prisoner swap between the US and Iran.

It’s a rare agreement between two nations long at odds on nearly all fronts.

Two years of delicate negotiations brokered by Qatar bore fruit on Monday – with inmates released by both sides.

Two of the Iranians have opted to stay in the United States, with another going to an undisclosed country while two are back in Tehran.

The five released by Iran are back in the US.

So does this deal signal a new dawn in relations?

Or is it just a one-off?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Foad Izadi – head of the American Studies Department at the University of Tehran and a specialist in US-Iran relations

Roxane Farmanfarmaian – lecturer in modern Middle East politics at the University of Cambridge and a specialist on Middle East security

Scott Lucas – professor of US and international relations at University College Dublin and the founder and editor of the online news site EA WorldView