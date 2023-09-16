What can the world learn from Libya’s dam disaster?

The last few years have not been easy for the people of Libya.

A country divided by war and instability … after the revolution that overthrew Muammar Gaddafi.

The collapse of two dams has now brought new grief, with thousands dead or missing and half the eastern city of Derna wiped out in a deluge.

The disaster underlines Libya’s political chaos as vital and relatively modern structures collapsed after years of neglect.

But did an extreme climate event also play a role?

And what lessons can be learned to prevent similar tragedies elsewhere?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Asma Khalifa – Research Fellow at the German Institute for Global and Area Studies

Sara Hayat – Lawyer specialising in climate change law, policy and advocacy in Pakistan

Edmond Harty – Chartered Engineer and President of Engineers Ireland