Are Russia and North Korea forming a new alliance?

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has pledged his full and unconditional support for Russia’s leader.

North Korea and Russia appear to be cementing their ties with a high-profile visit this week by Kim Jong Un.

He’s held talks with Vladimir Putin and discussed defence cooperation.

But many in the West are questioning the timing, with both nations facing international sanctions and Moscow’s forces fighting in Ukraine.

What are the two leaders hoping to get out of this trip? And should the West be concerned?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Andrei Lankov – Director of the North Korea-focussed news site N-K News

Jenny Town – Senior Fellow at Stimson Center, a security-focused US think tank

Andrey Baklanov – Vice President of the Association of Russian Diplomats