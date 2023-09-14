Has Italy’s approach to migration failed?

Thousands of people have landed on the small Italian island of Lampedusa from North Africa on flimsy boats in the past two days.

Conflict and instability across North Africa, along with worsening economic and social conditions in Tunisia, have contributed to the surge.

Since January this year, more than 118,000 sea migrants have arrived in Italy.

The near-record figure is causing problems for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni whose right-wing government has promised tighter controls.

So, what’s behind this rise? And how will Italy deal with it?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Andrea De Petris – Scientific Director at the Center for European Policy

Badder Dabbagh – Former Syrian refugee who took a dangerous journey on a smuggler’s boat 10 years ago that landed in Italy and author of an upcoming book

Ferdinando Nelli Feroci – President of the Institute of International Affairs and former Permanent Representative of Italy to the European Union