Is a global body needed to deal with natural disasters?

Earthquakes, floods, fires, storms and drought have ravaged many parts of the world on a scale not seen in decades.

Around the world, it seems natural disasters have become a frequent part of life.

From floods to droughts and fires, it is now quite common to hear about extreme weather destroying infrastructure and most importantly, people’s lives.

The United Nations says more natural disasters are coming due to climate change.

So is there a need to establish an international agency that specifically deals with these events?

And could that help level the playing field when disasters strike in developing nations?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Zaid Belbagi – managing partner at Hardcastle Advisory, a geopolitical consultancy

Nilofer Afridi Qazi – disaster management specialist and public policy adviser

Andrew Phelps – vice president of planning and risk reduction with AC Disaster Consulting