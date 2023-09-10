Video Duration 28 minutes 50 seconds
How is Morocco dealing with the aftermath of its earthquake?
Thousands of people are dead and many more injured after severe temblor.
Morocco is in mourning after a devastating earthquake killed more than 2,000 people.
Desperate rescue and recovery efforts are under way to reach people in remote areas.
So how is the country coping?
And can any lessons can be learned from this disaster?
Presenter: Laura Kyle
Guests:
Souha Taha – a witness and community volunteer in Marrakesh and other affected areas
Samir Bennis – co-founder and editor-in-chief of Morocco World News, in Fez
Mohammad Mehdi Kashani – associate professor of structural engineering at the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom
