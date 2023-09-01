Why are there new clothing restrictions in French classrooms?

Restrictions include clothing deemed ‘religious’, but Muslims say they’re being targeted.

France has banned clothing in classrooms that is defined by the state as religious.

The government says the ban is meant to defend the country’s strict secularism, but Muslims believe it’s a targeted attack on fundamental freedoms.

Why is the issue so contentious?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Loubna Reguig, national president of the Muslim Students of France

Jacques Reland, senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute in Saint-Malo, France

Rainbow Murray, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London