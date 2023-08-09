What’s the impact of Niger’s military coup?

Coup leaders continue to ignore international calls to reinstate the ousted president.

Niger is in crisis two weeks after a military coup.

The generals in control are ignoring international demands to reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

So what’s the future for the vast country and a key Western ally?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Idayat Hassan – Director of the Centre for Democracy and Development, a policy and research organisation based in Abuja

Alexis Akwagyiram – Managing editor at news site Semafor Africa

Cameron Hudson – Senior associate at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies