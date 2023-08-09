Video Duration 28 minutes 43 seconds
Inside Story

What’s the impact of Niger’s military coup?

Coup leaders continue to ignore international calls to reinstate the ousted president.

Niger is in crisis two weeks after a military coup.

The generals in control are ignoring international demands to reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

So what’s the future for the vast country and a key Western ally?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Idayat Hassan – Director of the Centre for Democracy and Development, a policy and research organisation based in Abuja

Alexis Akwagyiram – Managing editor at news site Semafor Africa

Cameron Hudson – Senior associate at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies

By Inside Story
Published On 9 Aug 2023