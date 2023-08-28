Will Ethiopia compromise on its Grand Renaissance Dam?

Addis Ababa insists the dam will not harm its neighbours as another meeting is held with Egypt and Sudan.

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan are back at the negotiating table. They are hoping to resolve a years-long dispute over Ethiopia’s multibillion-dollar hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile.

Sudan and Egypt are worried that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will limit their own water supply – and pose an existential threat for generations to come.

Egypt is calling for a legally binding agreement.

But for years now, Ethiopia has remained defiant.

So what can Egypt do if these latest negotiations fail? And what will be the long-term consequences of this dam?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Yilma Seleshi – Professor of water resources at Addis Ababa University

Sara Kira – Founder of the European North African Center for Research

Allam Ahmed – Professor of sustainable development at the University of East London