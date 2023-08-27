Will Denmark ban the burning of the Quran?

It is a controversial bill that could deepen political divisions in Denmark. The proposal to ban the desecration of holy books is being considered after a series of burnings of the Quran.

The government has condemned the incidents and the small groups behind them. But despite the criticism, they are protected under Denmark’s freedom of speech laws. Critics say the government is giving up on its liberal values too quickly.

So will the bill have enough support in parliament to move forward? And will it strike the right balance at home and in Muslim countries?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Khaled Beydoun – Professor of law at Arizona State University

Per Bech Thomsen – Author of a book on the Prophet Mohammed cartoon crisis

Farid Hafez – Professor at Williams College