Are fears over Japan’s release of Fukushima radioactive water justified?

Japan and the UN nuclear watchdog insist the plan is safe while China and others disagree.

Japan has begun releasing treated radioactive water from the Fukushima power plant.

The UN’s nuclear watchdog insists it is safe. But China disagrees while regional states and public opinion are divided.

So are the fears justified?

And what do scientists say?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Tomohiko Taniguchi – Professor at the University of Tsukuba

Astrid Liland – Director for emergency preparedness at the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority

Victor Gao – Vice president of the Centre for China and Globalisation