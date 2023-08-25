What will a bigger BRICS mean?

Group of five nations plans to welcome six more in January.

A new era for BRICS nations has begun. The five members of the bloc have agreed to invite six new ones.

And they are planning new currency arrangements aimed at reducing reliance on the US dollar.

So can BRICS really shake up the world’s political and economic architecture?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Berlin – Ben Aris, founder and editor-in-chief, BNE IntelliNews, a business media company focusing on emerging markets

Johannesburg – Arina Muresan, senior researcher, Institute for Global Dialogue, and South African foreign policy specialist

Beijing – Einar Tangen, China affairs analyst and senior fellow, Taihe Institute