What’s the political impact in Russia of the plane crash?

List of passengers on the plane that crashed on Wednesday included Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Was it an accident or payback from the Kremlin?

Speculation is rife after the plane crash in Russia on Wednesday.

The only thing beyond doubt about what happened is the wreckage of the plane that was scattered far and wide. Russia’s aviation agency said there were no survivors from among the 10 people on board.

There were three crew and seven members of the Wagner mercenary group, including its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, listed to be on board.

Prigozhin led a brief revolt against the Russian army in June – described as “treason” by President Vladimir Putin, before apparently being forgiven.

What other facts can be drawn from what happened?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

In Moscow: Pavel Felgenhauer – Defence and military analyst

In Brussels: Donnacha Ó Beacháin – Professor of post-Soviet politics and author of, The Colour Revolutions in the Former Soviet Republics: Successes and Failures

In Rome: Owen Matthews – Author of, Overreach: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on Ukraine