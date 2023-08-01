Will talks between US officials and Taliban leaders bring Afghans hope?

Parties hold first face-to-face discussions since group retook power in Afghanistan in 2021.

High-level discussions between Taliban leaders and US officials have taken place in Doha.

It’s the first time the two sides have met directly since the group retook control in Afghanistan two years ago, when NATO forces withdrew after 20 years of conflict.

All the business happened behind closed doors – and little is being said by either side, apart from brief online statements.

The Taliban took over a country struggling with war, corruption and armed groups.

Despite early promises not to return to the oppressive policies imposed in 2001, restrictions on women returned – with bans on working and girls’ secondary education.

The United Nations says around 97 percent of Afghans live in poverty – 28 million need aid just to survive this year.

Most humanitarian organisations have suspended their operations.

And the US still holds about seven billion dollars of Afghan central bank assets.

Will the talks bring Afghans some hope?

