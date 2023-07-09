Video Duration 27 minutes 50 seconds
Inside Story

What’s behind US decision to supply cluster bombs to Ukraine?

Ukraine is to be supplied with cluster bombs by the United States. That’s despite a ban by many countries and most NATO members.

The United Nations says such weapons breach humanitarian law because they are indiscriminate.

So what is behind the US decision?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

William B Taylor – US Institute of Peace; former US ambassador to Ukraine

Dmitry Babich – Editor at InoSMI Internet Media project

Sarah Yager – Human Rights Watch; Washington, DC director

