What’s behind US decision to supply cluster bombs to Ukraine?

Ukraine is to be supplied with cluster bombs by the United States. That’s despite a ban by many countries and most NATO members.

The United Nations says such weapons breach humanitarian law because they are indiscriminate.

So what is behind the US decision?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

William B Taylor – US Institute of Peace; former US ambassador to Ukraine

Dmitry Babich – Editor at InoSMI Internet Media project

Sarah Yager – Human Rights Watch; Washington, DC director