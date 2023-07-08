What impact will Threads have on Twitter and social media?

Meta launches new social media platform to rival Elon Musk’s Twitter dominance.

Meta has launched an alternative to Twitter. It hopes Threads will profit from the unpopular changes made to the platform under Elon Musk’s ownership.

So is it just a clone – or a revolution in social media?

And what does it mean for users around the world?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Elaine Burke – Science and technology journalist and host of For Tech’s Sake podcast

Sherilyn Naidoo – Lawyer and policy adviser to Big Tech Accountability Team at Amnesty International

Sarah Kreps – Founder and director of the Technology Policy Institute at Cornell University, and author of Social Media & International Relations