What next for refugees stuck on the Tunisian border with Libya?

Hundreds of people from several African countries have been expelled from Tunisia.

Hundreds of refugees from African countries want to reach Europe, but they are stranded on the border between Libya and Tunisia.

The Tunisian government wants them out, but Libya will not let them in.

Many, including women and children, say they have no food, water or shelter.

So why are they stuck there and where can they go?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Lauren Seibert – Human Rights Watch researcher on refugee and migrant rights

Amine Snoussi – political analyst and specialist on Tunisian politics

Ahlam Chemlali – doctoral candidate at the Danish Institute for International Studies and researcher on migration and border policies in Tunisia, Libya, the Mediterranean and the southern borders of Europe.