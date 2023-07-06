Is Israel’s attack on Jenin a war crime?

United Nations experts say Israeli forces’ actions amount to ‘egregious violations of international law’.

In one of the fiercest assaults in two decades on the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces brought death and widespread destruction to Jenin.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and thousands were displaced from the Jenin refugee camp due to Israel’s two-day assault.

The Israeli tactics included air raids and snipers shooting from Palestinians’ homes.

Civilians bore the brunt of the attacks, with hospitals and vital facilities among the targets.

Thousands of people, already refugees, have been left homeless once again, forced to flee.

United Nations human rights experts say, on first examination, the assault on Jenin may constitute a war crime.

But what is behind this assessment? And will anyone face international justice?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Nour Odeh – Political analyst and former spokeswoman for Palestinian Task Force on Public Diplomacy

Francesca Albanese – Special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967

Geoffrey Robertson – Founding head of Doughty Street Chambers and a former UN war crimes judge