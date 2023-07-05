Is the UK’S National Health Service at risk of falling apart?

The NHS is facing record wait times and staff shortages.

The National Health Service (NHS) has been a source of pride for millions of Britons. It was created 75 years ago with the goal of providing quality healthcare paid for by the government through the taxes it collects.

But the United Kingdom’s public is worried. The British Medical Association has warned the NHS is at risk of falling apart.

According to data, access to healthcare is getting worse and there are staff and equipment shortages.

So can the NHS prosper without drastic changes?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Siva Anandaciva – Chief analyst at the charity organisation The King’s Fund

Dr Sonia Adesara – NHS physician and campaigner

Jamie Hale – CEO of Pathfinders Neuromuscular Alliance