What’s behind President Macky Sall’s decision to step aside?

Senegal’s president says he will not seek a controversial third term in office.

Senegal’s President Macky Sall has put an end to months of uncertainty by confirming he will not seek a controversial third term next year.

Sall said his decision was made after careful deliberation in a speech on Monday. His announcement comes after significant rejection of a potential third term.

Opposition leader Ousmane Sonko – who has been sentenced to two years in prison for “corrupting youth” – threatened to organise more protests. Sall’s government has faced violent demonstrations in recent weeks.

So what is behind Sall’s decision to step aside? And will it have an impact on the region?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Aliou Sow – Senegal’s minister of culture and historical heritage

Paul Melly – Consulting fellow for the Africa programme at Chatham House

Ousmane Diallo – West and Central Africa researcher at Amnesty International