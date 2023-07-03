Video Duration 27 minutes 30 seconds
Inside Story

What is the purpose of the Euclid space telescope?

European scientists hope mission will solve some of the deepest mysteries of the universe.

It’s been a decade in the making. The Euclid telescope was originally meant to be lifted into space by a Russian Soyuz rocket.

But the European Space Agency handed the launch operation to SpaceX after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Backed by a budget of $1.5bn, Euclid seeks to unveil the secrets of dark matter and dark energy, which drive the accelerating expansion of the universe.

But what precisely is it searching for?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Pierre Ferruit – Euclid mission manager at the European Space Agency

Christopher Conselice – Professor of Extragalactic Astronomy at the University of Manchester

Paul Taylor – Senior fellow at the Friends of Europe think-tank

By Inside Story
Published On 3 Jul 2023