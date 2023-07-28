What can Russia offer Africa?

Vladimir Putin is hosting leaders from the continent, promising aid and lashing out at the West.

African leaders are in Russia for an economic forum hosted by President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow says it wants to bring Africa closer, but in a polarised world after the war in Ukraine, that isn’t an easy task.

The collapse of the Black Sea deal on Ukrainian grain exports is causing concern in Africa about rising food prices and shortages.

So can Putin reassure Africans he is a reliable partner?

And do African countries risk being caught in the middle of the crisis between Russia and the West?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Victor Olevich – Lead Expert at the think tank, Center for Actual Politics.

Eric Acha – Executive Director of the Africa Policy Forum.

Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad – Chairman of the Institute for the Horn of Africa Strategic Studies.