Is Israel being torn apart by law that weakens the Supreme Court?

Months of mass demonstrations fail to stop the far-right government from limiting the judiciary’s independence.

Months of the biggest protests Israel has ever seen did not stop the far-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from pushing through a law to weaken the Supreme Court.

Its judges can no longer overturn government decisions they consider unreasonable.

Opponents from across Israeli society say ministers can now do what they like.

Some say it will enable Netanyahu to stop his prosecution on corruption charges.

Supporters say the legislation will stop judicial interference in politics.

As Israel trumpets its democracy and argues with itself over the law, what does it mean for Palestinians living under constant oppression?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Diana Buttu – Lawyer and former legal adviser to the Palestine Liberation Organization

Judy Maltz – Senior correspondent for Haaretz newspaper

Hassan Jabareen – Lawyer and founder of Adalah: The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel