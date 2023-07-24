The social media company’s owner changes Twitter’s logo to an ‘X’ in a bid to leave his mark on the popular platform.

He bought Twitter for $44bn so perhaps it shouldn’t be unexpected that Elon Musk wants to leave his mark on the social media website.

Musk’s takeover has been turbulent with mass layoffs, concerns over how content is moderated and criticism of changes to the social media platform.

So what’s behind this branding transformation? How will it go down and what’s Musk hoping to gain from it?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

James Greenfield, CEO and co-founder, brand agency Koto, London

Elaine Burke, science/technology journalist, host of For Tech’s Sake podcast, Dublin

Allyson Stewart-Allen, CEO, International Marketing Partners, London