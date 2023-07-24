In this photo illustration a X logo is displayed on a smartphone screen and a Twitter logo on a MacBook screen in Athens, Greece on July 24, 2023. Twitter unveils X logo to replace Larry the bird. (Photo Illustration by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Video Duration 27 minutes 55 seconds
Inside Story

Will ‘X’ mark the spot for Elon Musk and Twitter?

The social media company’s owner changes Twitter’s logo to an ‘X’ in a bid to leave his mark on the popular platform.

He bought Twitter for $44bn so perhaps it shouldn’t be unexpected that Elon Musk wants to leave his mark on the social media website.

Musk’s takeover has been turbulent with mass layoffs, concerns over how content is moderated and criticism of changes to the social media platform.

So what’s behind this branding transformation? How will it go down and what’s Musk hoping to gain from it?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

James Greenfield, CEO and co-founder, brand agency Koto, London

Elaine Burke, science/technology journalist, host of For Tech’s Sake podcast, Dublin

Allyson Stewart-Allen, CEO, International Marketing Partners, London

Published On 24 Jul 2023