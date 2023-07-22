What will be the fallout of ethnic violence in India’s Manipur?

Video of two tribal women being assaulted has caused outrage with questions for the governing BJP.

It happened more than two months ago, but video only released last week of a mob in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, attacking two women has led to outrage.

The women were stripped naked and paraded in public with no help from the police.

The governing BJP is also in charge of the state – and changes it has made to tribal land rights have been behind the region’s recent ethnic unrest.

So will this have any impact on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP, with elections next year?

Could it have any influence on women’s rights in India?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Tora Agarwala – Independent journalist who covers India’s northeastern region

Mohan Krishna – Spokesperson for India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Binalakshmi Nepram – Convenor at the Northeast India Women Initiative for Peace