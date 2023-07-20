What are the dangers of extreme heat?

The northern hemisphere is witnessing unprecedented heat, floods and fires.

From record-breaking heatwaves to overwhelming floods, extreme weather is causing death and destruction around the world.

These conditions are not necessarily new, but they are becoming more frequent, more intense and, in some cases, more disastrous.

The United Nations says the situation is fuelled by global warming and is affecting everything from the Earth’s ecosystems to migration.

So what should governments do? And how do we reverse some of the damage?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Catherine Gamper – lead on climate change adaptation at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

John Nairn – senior extreme heat adviser at the World Meteorological Organization

Dorothy Guerrero – lead of policy and advocacy at Global Justice Now